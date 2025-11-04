Economic issues are emerging as the most important issue for voters across Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City, ABC News exit polls reveal.

In Virginia, where the governor’s race has been called for Democrat gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, who defeated Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R), the economy emerged as the most important issue for voters.

More specifically, almost half of voters identified the economy as the most important issue in the Old Dominion state.

“…About 2 in 10 said health care was. Fewer, about 1 in 10, said immigration and education were the most important issues, while less than 1 in 10 said crime,” per ABC News. While most said the economy in the state is either “excellent” or “good,” very few said they were actually “getting ahead” – about one in ten, specifically.

Similarly, finances and the economy are also at the top of the minds of voters in New Jersey, where – at the time of this writing –Democrat Mikie Sherill holds a significant lead over Republican Jack Ciatarelli in the state’s gubernatorial race.

Per ABC News:

According to preliminary ABC News exit polls, nearly 4 in 10 said taxes were the most important issue facing New Jersey today, while another roughly third of voters said the economy was. Fewer named health care, immigration or crime. Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill had majority support from those who said the state of the economy was good, while Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli won the bulk of those who said the economy was not so good or poor.

Most New Jersey voters polled said the Garden State’s economy is doing “not so good” or “poor,” and – again – just about 1 in 10 said they were actually “getting ahead.”

Economic issues are also dominating in New York City’s race, where socialist Zohran Mamdani – as of this writing – maintains a lead over his opponents.

A majority of Big Apple voters identified the cost of living as the most important issue in the city, while less than a quarter said crime.

Via ABC:

Almost three-quarters of voters in New York City said that the cost of housing where they live is “a major problem.”

About two-thirds of New York City voters said that the city’s economy was “not so good” or “poor,” while just about a third said it was “excellent” or “good.”

About 6 in 10 New York City voters said their families were “holding steady” financially, while about a quarter said they were falling behind and roughly one in six were getting ahead.

Notably, the AP has since projected Mamdani as the winner, defeating former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others.

