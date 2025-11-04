Socialist Zohran Mamdani will complete his hostile takeover of the Democrat Party nationally, assuming the polls are right and he is elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday. When the race is called, assuming he wins, Mamdani will have successfully supplanted the rest of his party and will have become the highest-profile Democrat in America.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Republican Jack Ciatarelli seeks to pull off an upset win over Democrat Mikie Sherill in the Garden State gubernatorial race. In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger seeks to reclaim the governor’s mansion for her party against Republican Winsome Earl-Sears, despite a Democrat scandal where Attorney General candidate Jay Jones may have threatened not just his own chances but his whole party’s prospects with text messages wishing for the gruesome deaths of his Republican opponents.

In Pennsylvania, voters may fire three different Democrat Supreme Court Justices, and out in California, voters are deciding whether or not to back Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s brazen ploy to gerrymander Democrats five more seats in the U.S. House. Up in Minneapolis, another Islamic socialist, Omar Fateh, seeks to become that city’s mayor.

All these and more races around the country are happening on Tuesday in the off-year elections–the first major elections in the United States since President Donald Trump’s miraculous comeback victory last year propelled Republicans into a majority in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

The real story on Tuesday is not so much a reading of national tea leaves–almost all the major races except Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court decisions are in blue cities and states that Trump has not ever won–but where Democrats are going next as a party a year removed from their embarrassing defeat at the hands of Trump and a year out from the all-important 2026 midterm elections. Analysts will try to read into this year’s results this way or that way, but the real story here is now as the Democrat government shutdown–in which House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were forced by their party’s radical base to close the government–enters record territory for shutdowns, the hard-left is ascendant inside the Democrat Party.

What’s more, Democrats are more and more turning to deep-state stooges like Spanberger and Sherill–who resemble now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI)–to try to win elections. They all have military or intelligence backgrounds, so seeing Democrats have to embrace outright socialist extremism bordering on communism or straight-up spook-level deep staters to win elections is a fascinating turn for a party that used to fashion itself as representative of the working class in America. Of course, this all comes as key analyses show that Democrats are the party of the rich–they represent more than 76 percent of the top 30 wealthiest congressional districts now, a sea-change shift from just a few years ago–as Breitbart News revealed last week.

So while Democrats will almost certainly celebrate what’s likely to be a smattering of wins for them on Tuesday–and Republicans are left holding out hope for an upset or two or three in different places–the real story is with this deepening trend for Democrats whether or not they can course-correct now that Tuesday’s elections are coming to a close and get their party out of the cosmopolitan gutter that has them geographically limiting themselves before next year’s midterm elections.

Polls begin closing in Virginia at 7:00 p.m. ET, and throughout the evening more polls will close in other places. Follow along here on Breitbart News for breaking news and analysis as the results stream in.

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. ET:

Polls have closed in New Jersey now, and results are expected imminently.

UPDATE 7:58 p.m. ET:

It’s worth noting that Earle-Sears went all in for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 primary against President Donald Trump. She viciously attacked Trump right after the midterm elections in 2022, and never really repaired her relationship with the then-former and now-current president.

UPDATE 7:57 p.m. ET:

CNN has called Virginia’s governor race for Spanberger. What a disappointment Earle-Sears was as a candidate.

UPDATE 7:50 p.m. ET:



With 27 percent reporting now, Spanberger is holding steady at 54.7 percent while Earle-Sears trails at 45.1 percent. Again, the Attorney General race is within a percent.

UPDATE 7:35 p.m. ET:

With 12 percent of Virginia reporting, Spanberger’s lead is back up to double digits–55.3 percent to 44.5 percent–over Earle-Sears. Miyares, meanwhile, is trailing but by just over a percent, 50.4 percent for Jones to his 49.2 percent.

UPDATE 7:29 p.m. ET:



Miyares has now moved into the lead, but Earle-Sears still trails Spanberger. The proper after-action analysis is going to be a reflection on the actual candidates, not the political environment, if this trend holds.

UPDATE 7:27 p.m. ET:

With 4 percent in now, Spanberger’s lead has been cut to single digits percentage-wise–but Earle-Sears is running several percent behind Miyares who is within a percent of Jones.

UPDATE 7:21 p.m. ET:

With 2 percent now reporting in Virginia, Democrat Spanberger’s lead is down to just under 8,000 votes–56.3 percent to 43.5 percent–over Republican Earle-Sears, according to the New York Times.

UPDATE 7:17 p.m. ET:

Things are tightening a bit as more votes roll in in Virginia, but an emerging narrative to watch is whether Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares outperforms Earle-Sears. Miyares seems to be in the very early results running a little ahead of her. That is very likely because of the Jay Jones text scandal that his ripped the Democrat Attorney General candidate’s campaign apart.

UPDATE 7:13 p.m. ET:

The first results are in in Virginia’s governor race according to the New York Times and Democrat Spanberger has a huge early lead, 63.3 percent to Republican Earle-Sears’s 36.6 percent. Less than 1 percent is reporting and it’s still early.

UPDATE 7:05 p.m. ET:

Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report has an interesting thread on Virginia House of Delegates races and how more might be able to be read into these as it comes to midterm prospects than the top of ticket bigger attentions races this evening.

The gist of his argument is the number of seats Democrats win could foreshadow their energy as a party ahead of the midterm elections:

UPDATE 7:02 p.m. ET:

CNN exit polling shows Democrat Abigail Spanberger is getting 61 percent of women voters and winning independent and suburban voters–while Republican Winsome Earle-Sears is only getting 37 percent of women and losing both independent and suburban voters. This does not bode well for Earle-Sears.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m. ET:

Polls in Virginia have now closed, and results are expected imminently. CNN says the race is too close to call in Virginia.