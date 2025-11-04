Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) on Tuesday chided Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) for “sneering” at Kentucky Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris for touting his working class and union background.

During a Kentucky industry forum on October 29, Barr attacked Morris for talking about how he comes from a working-class union background.

“There are some candidates that say they come from a union background or union family. I’m very proud to say that I’m an annual supporter of the Employee Rights Act,” Barr said.

Barr’s message did not sit well with Banks, who hails from a union factory worker background, as he described in his maiden speech touting Trump’s America First Trade policies. The Hoosier senator wrote:

As the son of a union factory worker and having grown up in a working-class family myself, we should be celebrating the fact that President Trump transformed the GOP from being the party of the country club, to being the party of the American worker. Sneering at people for being proud of their working-class upbringing sends the exact wrong message. Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle described this move as a “major fumble:”