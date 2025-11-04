Nolte: Majority Call for Prosecutions in Biden Autopen Scandal

A majority of 55 percent say that White House staffers used the presidential autopen illegally without then-President Joe Biden’s knowledge.

Further, a majority of 52 percent believe this is a crime that should be prosecuted.

From Rasmussen Reports:

Fifty-five percent (55%) of Likely U.S. Voters consider it likely that, when Biden was president, members of his White House staff used the autopen to sign documents without Biden’s knowledge or approval, including 40% who think it’s Very Likely. Thirty-three percent (33%) don’t believe it’s likely Biden staffers used the autopen without the president’s permission, including 18% who say it’s Not At All Likely. Another 12% are not sure.

“Fifty-two percent (52%) of voters believe that Biden’s aides should be criminally prosecuted for unauthorized actions during his administration,” Rasmussen adds. And here comes the most interesting number: “Thirty-two percent (32%) disagree and 17% are not sure.”

So only 32 percent of those polled oppose criminal prosecutions. That’s an awfully low number.

Majorities of white and Hispanic voters want to see prosecutions, 53 percent and 56 percent, respectively. A plurality of black voters also wants to see prosecutions, 45 percent favor, while only 34 percent oppose.

This poll of 1,157 likely voters comes on the heels of a congressional investigation that found compelling evidence that members of the Biden administration used the autopen without Biden’s knowledge or permission. In other words, these unelected staffers used the autopen to play president. I’m sure many of these same staffers go on and on about how President Trump is the one undermining democracy.

As Breitbart News reported earlier, this congressional committee “said it found evidence that several executive actions the former president ostensibly took, which include presidential pardons and commutations, were not personally approved by the 46th president.”

The report further claims that Biden’s aides “may have used the presidential autopen, a mechanical device that replicates signatures, to sign off on some of these actions ‘without his knowledge.’”

I simply cannot think of anything more anti-democracy than pretending you are the president when you are not. That’s even worse than a president doing something seen as anti-democracy. At least the president is an elected figure chosen by the people in our country’s only nationwide referendum. Some White House aide signing something as the president without the president’s knowledge or approval is like stomping all over the Constitution. We the people are supposed to be governed by those we choose to govern us, not some unelected and unaccountable staffer doing a favor that will win them a job after the president leaves office.

Of course, the offenders should be prosecuted. The book should be thrown at them.

