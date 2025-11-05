Maine Voters Reject Voter ID Laws to Protect State Elections from Fraud

On Tuesday, voters in Maine rejected voter identification laws that Republicans said would help protect local, state, and federal elections from fraud.

The ballot initiative asked Maine voters:

Do you want to change Maine election laws to eliminate two days of absentee voting, prohibit requests for absentee ballots by phone or family members, end ongoing absentee voter status for seniors and people with disabilities, ban prepaid postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, limit the number of drop boxes, require voters to show certain photo ID before voting, and make other changes to our elections?

As of 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, more than 63 percent of voters in the Pine Tree State had voted “no” on the initiative, while less than 37 percent voted yes.

The ballot initiative, which state Republicans championed, was meant to help clean up Maine’s elections by tightening absentee voting rules and making sure each voter must show ID when going to vote.

Today, 36 states require voters to show ID before they can vote.

Maine is alongside Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, California, and Oregon to require no form of ID at all to vote in elections.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.