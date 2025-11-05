Trump Highlights Economic Bright Spots in American Business Forum Speech

President Donald Trump touted economic bright spots–including rising wages, lowering costs of goods, and falling interest rates–during his speech at the American Business Forum in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday.

Trump noted that under his presidency, miner wages have risen by an average of almost $5,000, construction worker wages have climbed by $2,200, and factory worker wages are up $1,300.

While wages are up, prices on many key goods are falling. Trump touted Walmart’s announcement that the average Thanksgiving Dinner will see a substantial drop this year. As Breitbart News reported late last month, Walmart’s bundle to feed 10 on Thanksgiving will run just under $40, averaging about $4 per person.

This is down from the average of $7 per person under last year’s pricing, when President Joe Biden was commander-in-chief on the heels of the 40-year-high inflation his and Democrat lawmakers’ economic policies brought upon Americans.

Trump also highlighted that egg prices are down 85 percent since March. In comparison, the Biden-Harris administration oversaw a 147 percent increase from the beginning of their administration through August 2024, just months before Trump’s historic election win on November 5, the first anniversary of which was Wednesday.

Other areas of dwindling costs Trump touted included energy prices and the typical new mortgage costs, which have dropped $3,000 this year. Moreover, interest rates are down to the 3.75-4 percent range after a second-quarter point rate cut this year at the end of October, as Breitbart News reported:

Wednesday’s move lowers the federal funds rate to its lowest level in three years, following an earlier quarter-point reduction in September. The central bank also voted to end the runoff of Treasury securities from its $6.6 trillion balance sheet, halting the process of shrinking its holdings of government debt.

Trump touted job statistics as well on Wednesday, noting that 1.9 million more natural-born Americans are employed since he took office, and all new jobs created under him have been through the private sector.

“Since January, 100,000 bureaucrats have left the federal payroll; government spending is down 2.5 percent this quarter compared to one year ago,” he added.