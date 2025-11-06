The State Department is not tolerating those who interfere with orders from the duly elected president, Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at Department of State, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Pigott about how the department is handling those not ideologically aligned with the president, to the point where it would interfere with their duties.

“Should we the American people believe that the people at the State Department are — I know you and Rubio, like I got that — but like everyone else, are ideologically aligned and are true believers in this mission?” host Mike Slater asked, inquiring on whether there are people who are “undermining” the mission or not.

“Well, I think fundamentally what is the proof in the pudding is whether we’re able to implement these policies, and there are a lot of people at the State Department that have been at the State Department for 20, 30, 40 years that are patriots, that have been implementing the policies of the administration and going forward and making sure those are faithfully implemented to the best of their ability,” Pigott said.

“But ultimately, if we’re able to implement these policies, that’s the test. That’s what we have to judge ourselves by. And so if there are elements — and there have been times that we’ve talked about where there have been people that have been opposed to that or have been undermining that — we will take swift action,” he promised, making it clear that they “will not tolerate, as we said before, anyone that is unduly or trying to interfere in the policies of the duly elected President of the United States.”

“We will not tolerate that,” he stressed.

