Speaker Mike Johnson: Nancy Pelosi Retirement an ‘Important Sign’ Party Not Radical Enough for the Marxists

The Democrat Party is moving in a radically left-wing direction, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said on Thursday, noting that the announcement of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) retirement serves as a clear sign the party as it exists is not extremist enough for the neo-Marxists.

Johnson pointed to the election of socialist Muslim Zohran Mamdani in New York City, noting that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) “had to bend the knee to the socialist.”

“Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are both from New York, the top Democrat leader in the House and the top leader in the Senate. They couldn’t get around that, and so Hakeem had to ultimately embrace it. He had to,” Johnson said. “He had to give the full blessing to Mamdani and his agenda, and he co-owns it. And Chuck Schumer flirted with it.”

“And then this morning, you saw the headline, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now announced her retirement this morning. That is a very important sign that I hope that you all will delve into. Even the famous San Francisco liberal is not far-left enough for the neo-Marxist,” the Speaker observed, highlighting a clash within the Democrat Party, as moderates are losing ground to the party members embracing socialism.

“If you run as a socialist, you run on a on a big list of false claims. You promise everything to everyone, and you can’t deliver, and if you were ever able to deliver, you’ll be to the great detriment of the very people that you lured in to vote for you,” he said, noting that the moderates in the party are “no match for the coming communist wave taking over their party.”

“Right now, the energy is on the side of the Marxist,” he warned.

Johnson’s remarks come hours after Pelosi, 85, formally announced her retirement from Congress.

“I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking reelection to Congress,” Pelosi said in a video. “With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative as we go forward.”

Pelosi has been in Congress since 1987.

