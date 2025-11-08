Exclusive — Whip Tom Emmer: Trump ‘Trying to Find Ways’ for SNAP to Be Allocated

The Trump administration is “trying to find ways” for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to be allocated, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host Matt Boyle observed that the Trump administration has been doing its best to minimize the negative effects on the American people as Democrats repeatedly refuse to reopen the government and restore normalcy.

“President has tried to make this as not painful as possible for ordinary Americans and it — but again, we’re getting to that point where, you know, they can’t do the flights. And you know, there’s questions about the food stamp program, and you know, there’s questions about this thing and that thing, and I think that the consequences here are going to continue to stack up, and hopefully the pressure comes down on them to actually open the government soon,” Boyle observed.

In turn, Emmer said the American people are so fortunate to have President Donald Trump in the White House, working to reduce the pain of the government shutdown on the American people.

“Somehow he found a way to pay our troops last month. Unfortunately, they don’t have the same flexibility right now. Now he’s trying to find ways to make sure that the 42 million low-income Americans that rely on the food stamp — or now known as the SNAP program — for nutrition, he’s trying to figure out how to make that work,” he said.

“Keep in mind a lower court told the administration that they have to pay all of the benefits for the month, which is about eight to $9 billion out of a $5 billion, roughly, disaster fund, which, by the way, that’s not what the disaster fund – the emergency fund – was created for,” Emmer explained.

“It was created for emergencies, natural disasters like hurricanes. It wasn’t intended to be used for man-made disasters caused by Chuck Schumer, but Chuck Schumer – by the way … late last night, as you point out, Ketanji Brown [Jackson], who is not a Trump fan, I imagine, the Biden appointee to the Supreme Court, actually issued an injunction on the lower court ruling that the Trump administration does not have to use this money for the SNAP benefits this month,” he pointed out.

Despite that, Trump is still trying to find a way.

“So we’re lucky,” Emmer added.

