The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien in the sanctuary state of California who was convicted of torture and murder in her native Moldova.

ICE agents arrested Victoria Sorocean, an illegal alien from Moldova, in Los Angeles on November 4. Sorocean is wanted in Moldova so she can serve a 17-year prison sentence.

According to ICE officials, in September 2013, Sorocean and an accomplice tortured their victim in an apartment in Moldova’s capital city, Chisinau, by beating them with a stick and an electrical cable.

After torturing the victim, Sorocean and the accomplice threw the victim out of a ninth-floor window of an apartment building. Following her conviction for the gruesome murder, Sorocean fled to the United States and was arrested in January 2020 under the first Trump administration.

Sorocean then sought asylum and filed several appeals before the Board of Immigration Appeals to slow her deportation. In 2022, the Biden administration released Sorocean back into the U.S. interior from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody.

“It shocks the conscience that the Biden Administration released into America a cruel, violent illegal alien who tortured a human being, beat them with an electrical cable and a stick, and then threw her victim from a ninth-floor window,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

These are the types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens ICE is targeting every single day. 70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This does not even include foreign fugitives like this convicted murderer. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the world’s criminals are no longer welcome in the U.S. [Emphasis added]

Sorocean remains in ICE custody while she awaits deportation to Moldova to serve her prison sentence for intentional murder.

