‘Last Chance to Stop Trump’: JFK’s Grandson Launches Bid for Nadler’s Seat

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy and son of U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, has entered the race for New York’s 12th Congressional District. He launched his campaign website Tuesday, seeking to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who is retiring after more than 30 years in office.

Schlossberg’s campaign website framed the 2026 midterm elections as a defining test for the Democratic Party and American democracy, declaring, “This is our last chance to stop Trump — it won’t come again. History is calling. Will we answer?” He introduced a 12-point “Promises to the People” platform outlining his priorities, including: Service, Courage, Strength, Accountability, Optimism, Independence, Focus, Pragmatism, Unity, Patriotism, Creativity, and Positivity.

Schlossberg’s bid marks a formal move into electoral politics after years of public advocacy. During the 2024 cycle, he served as a surrogate for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, participated in campaign events across the country targeting young voters, and represented New York as a delegate at the Democratic National Convention. He also worked briefly at the U.S. Department of State and contributed campaign coverage for Vogue.

The seat Schlossberg seeks spans Manhattan from Union Square to the Upper West Side, covering some of the city’s most influential and affluent neighborhoods. In September, Nadler stated, “The Kennedy, unlike Schlossberg, should be somebody with a record of public service, a record of public accomplishment, and he doesn’t have one,” adding, “He certainly is not going to be a major candidate. There will be major candidates.”

Nadler has not endorsed a successor, but the race has drawn several Democrat contenders, including State Assemblyman Micah Lasher — a longtime aide and “Nadler protégé” — along with Assemblyman Alex Bores, City Councilman Erik Bottcher, journalist-lawyer Jami Floyd, and nonprofit founder Liam Elkind.

Schlossberg, who has over 1.6 million social media followers, has drawn attention for provocative online behavior. He has mocked his cousin’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, calling her “super dehydrated,” and posted multiple suggestive messages about Vice President JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance. These included a photoshopped image of the two together, a caption suggesting they could have had a child, and a poll asking if Usha is “hotter” than his late grandmother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. He also claimed conservative commentator Scott Jennings “drinks his own pee.”

Nonetheless, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) appointed Schlossberg to the federal America 250 Commission in August, a body tasked with planning the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Schlossberg in 2023 denounced his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign, calling it a “vanity project” and praising Biden’s leadership, citing job creation, judicial appointments, and foreign policy achievements. “If my cousin… cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too,” Schlossberg said, distancing himself from RFK Jr.’s positions.

When asked about Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, whom Nadler has endorsed, Schlossberg remarked, “If Zohran Mamdani and I have anything in common, it’s that we are both trying to be authentic versions of ourselves and meet people where they are and communicate with people in New York City and be present and show up for people. The only race I know how to run is my own.”

His candidacy comes at a time when political dynasties appear to be reasserting themselves. Just this week, Christine Pelosi — daughter of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi — announced her run for California State Senate.