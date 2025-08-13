Nolte: Chuck Schumer Puts Kennedy Creep Who Degrades Usha Vance and Cheryl Hines on America 250 Commission

Jack Schlossberg, the 32-year-old Kennedy creep who sexually fixates on Usha Vance and Cheryl Hines to humiliate them, has just been appointed to the America 250 Commission by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“I’m thrilled to announce I’m appointing Jack Schlossberg to the America 250 Commission,” Schumer announced on X Wednesday. “We need someone who will make sure America’s 250th birthday celebrates our nation and our values. And I can’t think of a better person than Jack to take on that mission.”

Schlossberg is nepotism defined. His only accomplishment, other than being a creep and using sex to denigrate women, is that he’s the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy and the son of Caroline Kennedy.

Here’s a look at his “values”:

“I’m having a son!!” Schlossberg wrote on his Instagram account with a photoshopped photo of him and Second Lady Usha Vance. “So excited about this. Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life. Out of wedlock, yes. But we might get married.”

This was not a one-time thing.

Back in February, Schlossberg posted a photo of the Vice President and his wife holding their newborn daughter and wrote to Usha Vance, “Could have been US !!”

“This is for Usha whom I love,” he captioned in a viral video posted in February. “Whenever you’re ready, I’m here for you.” He then proceeded to sing her a love song.

Speaking of his own grandmother, he asked this on X in January: “True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O.”

Schlossberg has also been uncommonly cruel to Cheryl Hines, the wife of Schlossberg’s cousin, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

He’s ridiculed the way she looks:

In a sexualized video he blamed her for a kid dying of measles in Texas.

“Hi Cheryl Hines, it’s Jack Schlossberg,” he said, “I just got out of the shower. We’ve never met, but I’ve got a favor to ask. I need you to call up the family of the child who died of measles and say sorry. Can you do that for me babe?” He’s wet. He licks his lips. It’s all pretty gross.

But not as gross as this X post Schlossberg apparently deleted:

When asked to comment on him earlier this week, Hines said, “I don’t even want to say anything, because anything I say, he’s going to think, he’s going to be, umm, excited that someone’s talking about him.”

“I don’t understand what’s going on with him,” she added.

Of all the people available to serve on the commission celebrating America’s 250th anniversary next year, Chuck Schumer could only find the latest degenerate from the Kennedy family.

