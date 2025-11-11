As One Pelosi Exits, Another Enters: Christine Launches State Senate Bid

Christine Pelosi has entered the race for California’s State Senate, launching her campaign Monday to succeed outgoing Senator Scott Wiener, who is pursuing a seat in Congress… The one currently held by outgoing House leader Nancy Pelosi.

Christine Pelosi, daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—who announced her retirement from Congress last week—formally declared her candidacy for the California State Senate, releasing a campaign video that outlined her platform and political identity. The seat she seeks is currently occupied by Sen. Scott Wiener, who has launched a bid for Congress in California’s 11th District.

In her announcement, Pelosi, a Democrat strategist, highlighted her experience as an attorney, author, mother, and chair of the California Democratic Party Women’s Caucus. In the ad, Christine Pelosi said she is running to represent San Francisco in Sacramento, “fighting for consumer rights, women’s rights, gun violence survivors, immigrants and our most vulnerable communities against the threat we face.” She added, “What do we do when our freedoms are under attack? We speak up, we fight back, and we organize power for the people, and that’s what I want to do for you.”

Her caption on X read, “In courtrooms, campaigns and corridors of power, I’ve fought to build Power For The People. And that’s why I’m running for California Senate.”

Christine has drawn attention for her radical statements on social media. In 2014, Christine Pelosi promoted a graphic that adapted the Gadsden flag—a symbol widely used by the Tea Party to oppose Obamacare—by replacing the coiled snake with a stethoscope and adding the phrase “Don’t Tread on My Obamacare.” Breitbart News described the move as “desperate” and highlighted the irony of Democrats using a symbol they had previously been compared to the Confederate flag.

In July 2019, she wrote on Twitter that “some of our faves” could be implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein case and remarked, “We must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may – whether on Republicans or Democrats.”

That month, Pelosi deleted a tweet that included a fabricated quote falsely attributed to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta regarding the Epstein case. The quote originated from a deleted satirical post by David Frum and was later acknowledged as fake. Pelosi’s post drew backlash for spreading misinformation during renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s past plea deals.

In March 2020, Twitter temporarily locked her account and removed a tweet that stated, “Rand Paul’s neighbor was right,” for violating its policy against glorifying violence. The post, made shortly after the senator announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, referenced the 2017 physical assault that left him hospitalized.

Christine Pelosi took issue with a New York Times photo accompanying an op-ed that questioned whether the Speaker of the House should remain in the presidential line of succession. She criticized the image as “misogynistic” for showing only her mother Nancy Pelosi’s calves and high heels, rather than portraying her as a national leader. Pelosi argued that the photo reflected “#EverydaySexism” and diminished the visibility and seriousness of women in positions of power.

Scott Wiener’s congressional campaign emphasizes opposition to what he calls the U.S. “slipping into fascism.” As a state senator, he authored SB 357, which decriminalized loitering for prostitution and was later tied to increased child sex trafficking in Los Angeles.

He also sponsored a sanctuary state law for minors seeking gender transitions, SB 79 to override local zoning for high-rise housing near transit, a bill reducing penalties for certain same-sex statutory rape cases, and a law banning ICE agents from wearing masks, making it easier to publicly identify them.