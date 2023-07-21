Another Kennedy Slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: He Should Support Biden

Jack Schlossberg, one of the grandsons of President John F. Kennedy, has joined fellow members of the Kennedy family in attacking Democratic presidential Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his decision to run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

NBC News reported Friday:

In a video posted to his Instagram, Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy’s son, said his grandfather’s legacy is important and that Biden is becoming “the greatest progressive president we’ve ever had.” “Under Biden, we’ve added 13 million jobs, unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal and the largest investment in green energy ever. He’s appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the Covid pandemic, and he ended Donald Trump. These are the issues that matter. And if my cousin, Bobby Kennedy Jr., cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too,” Schlossberg said. “Instead, he’s trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame,” he said about his second cousin. “I’ve listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let’s not be distracted again by somebody’s vanity project. I’m excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state’s primary, and again in the general election. And I hope you will too.”

Schlossberg did not mention the reasons Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he is running, namely to break up the nexus of corporate and political power that he says has anchored itself in the Biden administration.

Other Kennedy relatives denounced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this week, as Breitbart News reported.

Kennedy’s father, then-Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-NY), also irritated Democrats when he decided to challenge incumbent President Lyndon Johnson in 1968. However, Johnson would soon drop out. Kennedy would likely have won the Democratic nomination had he not been assassinated by Palestinian radical Sirhan Sirhan.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. anticipated criticisms from his family in his launch speech in April, saying: “I bear no ill will or any kind of disappointment to any of them. They have different views of the politics in this country.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.