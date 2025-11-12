Report: House Democrats Seek to Force Vote on Expiring Obamacare Credits

House Democrats hope to force a vote on enhanced Obamacare credits after shutting down the government over the credits’ looming expiration date.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) said during a closed-door meeting that Democrat leadership hopes to seek an extension of the enhanced Obamacare credits by advancing a discharge petition, which would force a vote on the House floor if Democrats were to obtain 218 signatures. This is a rare feat; however, this tactic serves to pressure Republicans in swing districts.

The move would reauthorize the credits for three years. Democrats first enhanced the credits through the pandemic-era Biden stimulus plan, the American Rescue Plan. They continued the credits through the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, and the credits will expire on December 31.

Democrats made the subsidies a focal point of the weekslong government shutdown; however, as Congress moves to pass a government spending bill without addressing the Obamacare credits, it raises the question about the efficacy of the Democrats’ shutdown strategy.

Politico wrote:

It’s not clear whether a discharge petition could succeed in time to lower health care premiums set to increase next month short of legislative action; 30 legislative days must pass after a bill is introduced before a petition can be filed to bring it to the floor for a vote. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) will lay the groundwork for the legislative effort Wednesday afternoon, according to two of the people.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said last week that the Democrat shutdown strategy “wasn’t going to work” after 40 days.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) admitted the strategy to stand up to President Donald Trump “didn’t work.”

Democrats have been promised a vote on a healthcare bill of their choice in December.