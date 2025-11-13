A Democrat challenging Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) “is dangerously out of touch with Arkansas,” despite billing herself as a relatable farmer, the state’s Republican Party told Breitbart News on Thursday.

Hallie Shoffner, a so-called “vocal climate activist,” launched her campaign to unseat Cotton after her farm closed earlier this year, THV11 reported.

Her website states that “she’s not a politician, she’s not much for political parties, and she’s never run for office in her life—the only thing Hallie ever wanted to do was farm.”

“But if she can’t farm, she’s going to fight. For families. For Arkansas. For you,” the page adds.

Before filing to run for Senate, Shoffner made repeated donations to far-left candidates across the country, including open socialist “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Running to represent a state that President Donald Trump won by more than 30 points in 2024 — and against the Trump-endorsed incumbent — is an interesting choice for Shoffner when she has also made numerous contributions to former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cotton is also endorsed by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the entire Arkansas congressional delegation, and has voted with Trump 100 percent of the time as a U.S. senator.

Meanwhile, Hoffner endorsed candidates that proudly espoused socialist views, and endorsed the openly socialist New York City mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani.

“Hallie Shoffner’s record of supporting far-left candidates shows that she is dangerously out of touch with Arkansas,” Republican Party of Arkansas communications director Maya Harvey exclusively told Breitbart News.

“We look forward to sharing Shoffner’s radical anti-Trump, Democrats-first platform with voters over the course of this campaign,” she added.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.