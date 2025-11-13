President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that aims to help youth transitioning out of foster care and is one of First Lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” initiative.

This is at least the second time the president has invited the First Lady to sign a document with him. While her signature does not influence the order’s enactment, it underscores her role in its conception. In May, they both signed the Take It Down Act, which makes it a federal crime to post a real or an artificially generated sexual image of a person without his or her consent.

The Fostering the Future for American Children and Families executive order promotes public-private sector partnerships to help foster children with the transition to adulthood. As part of the Fostering the Future program, the federal government will launch an online platform where those who have lived in or are in the foster system can develop plans tailored to their needs to help them attain self-sufficiency and prosperity in adulthood, the first lady’s office notes.

“The Bible tells us that one of the measures of any society is how it cares for vulnerable children and orphans,” Trump said.

“So as we make America great again, we are going to protect American children in foster care, and we’re going to ensure that they will never, ever be forgotten. … They’re going to grow up to be unbelievable, strong, smart, wealthy, productive citizens,” he added.

Under the order foster children will gain increased access to federal grants and education and training vouchers. It also broadens “educational opportunities by facilitating state use of scholarship programs funded by tax-credited donations to scholarship-granting organizations for children in foster care,” the First Lady’s office notes.

Trump said ahead of the signing that because of the order, American companies and institutions will “invest in teaching, training, and mentoring American youth who are transitioning out of the foster care system.”

The first lady called on leaders in the public and private sectors “to join my effort” and “rise above the ease of inaction.”

“I predict this small spark today will ignite a profound and lasting nationwide movement. Our united resolve will foster a thriving future filled with compassion and innovation,” she said.

“Together, we will illuminate the pathway for today’s foster children to become tomorrow’s builders, and tomorrow’s builders will foster the future of America’s legacy,” the first lady added.