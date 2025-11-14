Exclusive – Rep. Beth Van Duyne Explains What Congress Is Doing to Address Affordability

Congress continues to try to take steps to address the affordability crisis in America, Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked by host Mike Slater what Congress is doing on this front, the congresswoman immediately pointed to the big, beautiful bill passed earlier this year.

“I think that’s exactly what — that is a transformational bill, whether or not it is putting accounts ready for children who are born that when they hit 18, they actually have savings that are built up. Whether or not it is looking at, you know, the idea of the 199A pass-throughs, the research and development, we want to keep innovation in this country,” she said, describing it as a “massive bill.”

“There is a lot of damage that was done under the … Biden administration, and we have to try to unpae said of the Biden administration. “They added $1.7 trillion of additional regulations. Part of this bill was unpacking that, unleashing our American energy producers, incentivizing our small businesses and allowing them to be able to compete globally.”

“So our focus on that bill was to, was to increase, grow the economy, allow businesses to invest, hire people, and that’s how you do it, is getting them off of the government’s teat and giving them self-reliance,” she said, “But you can’t do it when you overregulate and overtax,” which, she said, is what we saw see under Biden — a massive focus on increasing regulations.”

“I think by increasing the economy, which we’ve already seen just in the last few months — this last quarter we had nearly four percent economic growth – that is massive compared to what we had seen in the first, in the last four years. But it will also — is getting the investment, the private investments, in our economy, you know, from foreign businesses. And I think what Trump has been able to do on that front is massive,” the Texas lawmaker said, pointing to the historic trade deals and adding that it is all about an emphasis on buying American and “giving the upper hand to our American businesses.”

“All of that goes part and parcel to increasing the economy,” she added.

