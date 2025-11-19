Exclusive: Rep. Ronny Jackson Introducing Male and Female Only Act

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is introducing the Male and Female Only Act, building on President Donald Trump’s goal of restoring biological truth to the federal government, Breitbart News learned exclusively.

The act itself, which Jackson is expected to introduce on Wednesday, reestablishes that there are only two sexes, prohibiting any U.S. government form, survey, or document from including any gender identity options other than “male” and “female.” No other options will be accepted — a significant change, as Democrats have been, for years, pushing radical gender ideology, expecting society to recognize gender identities that do not coincide with an individual’s biological sex. This includes terms including but not limited to “nonbinary,” “two-spirit,” “pangender,” “genderqueer,” and more.

Under the bill, agencies would have 60 days to update their systems and comply.

“Democrats have spent years turning basic biology into a political battleground, and the American people are fed up with their relentless push for radical gender ideology in all of government,” Jackson said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News.

“The Male or Female Only Act restores common sense and enforces President Trump’s executive order by ensuring every part of the federal government recognizes the simple truth Americans already live by that there are only two genders, male and female,” the Republican congressman added.



This goes hand and hand with the goals of the Trump administration. Upon taking office in January, President Donald Trump made it a priority to end the insanity, taking presidential action “restoring biological truth” to the federal government after the Biden administration embraced unscientific terminology, bowing to the radical left’s calls for “inclusivity” and making these changes under the banner of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

“Efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex fundamentally attack women by depriving them of their dignity, safety, and well-being. The erasure of sex in language and policy has a corrosive impact not just on women but on the validity of the entire American system,” Trump’s presidential action reads in part, noting that the left has tried “replacing the immutable biological reality of sex with an internal, fluid, and subjective sense of self unmoored from biological facts.”

“Accordingly, my Administration will defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male,” it continues.

Jackson’s bill will ensure that this reality — recognizing biological truth only — will remain consistent with future administrations.

It also comes as the Trump administration continues in these efforts. In August, the administration demanded that dozens of states and territories remove gender ideology from sex education programs or risk losing millions in federal funding.

“Accountability is coming,” Acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison said at the time. “Federal funds will not be used to poison the minds of the next generation or advance dangerous ideological agendas. The Trump Administration will ensure that PREP reflects the intent of Congress, not the priorities of the left.”