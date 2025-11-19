An illegal alien from Georgia is accused of killing 23-year-old Indiana National Guardsman Terry Frye in a Boone County, Indiana, crash.

This week, local media confirmed that Goderdzi Guzabidze, the man accused of causing a fatal crash on Interstate 65 in Boone County that took the life of Terry Frye while injuring three other Indiana National Guardsmen, is an illegal alien from Georgia.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Guzabidze was driving a truck that was also hauling a trailer when he swerved, spurring Frye’s Humvee to swerve to avoid Guzabidze’s truck.

The Humvee, as a result of swerving, veered off the interstate and flipped — killing Frye and injuring the three other Indiana National Guardsmen in the military convoy.

Local media reports indicate that Guzabidze has an address in New York, although it remains unclear when he arrived in the United States.

Frye, who joined the Indiana National Guard in March 2020, had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.