Exclusive: JD Vance Discusses Affordability Ahead of White House Mamdani Meeting

Vice President JD Vance addressed the persistent concerns around economic affordability during a policy discussion hosted by Breitbart News, just one day before President Donald Trump’s scheduled White House meeting with New York City’s democratic socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

At a Washington, DC, event hosted by Breitbart News and moderated by Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Vice President J.D. Vance addressed economic frustration, noting that the recent government shutdown “didn’t help” and had “pumped the brakes” on positive momentum under the Trump administration. He emphasized the administration’s attention to Americans who feel “una­ffordable” pressures and asserted simply: “We get it, and we hear you, and we know that there’s a lot of work to do.”

He remarked the Biden administration “put us in such a very, very tough spot,” and added that addressing affordability means focusing on “the actual real things that people are worried about.”

Vance criticized Democrats over the shutdown, questioning their motives by pointing out that “they’re the party of government.” He argued that their actions amounted to economic sabotage, saying: “They said to shut down the government is an act of economic terrorism on the United States. And it’s sort of a question that answers itself, because I think that they were so worried about what the Trump administration is doing that they were willing to blow the whole thing up, hold a gun to the head of the American economy in order to get what they want.”

The discussion came as Trump prepares to host Mamdani at the White House on Friday.

The meeting, confirmed on Trump’s Truth Social account, follows a combative mayoral race in which Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Trump has warned during recent interviews that providing federal funds to New York under his leadership would be difficult, asserting that “if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”