Trump to Meet NYC’s ‘Communist’ Mayor-Elect Mamdani at White House

President Donald Trump is scheduled to host New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House this Friday, marking the first official meeting between the two since Mamdani’s election.

Trump announced the meeting on Truth Social Wednesday evening: “Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!”

The upcoming meeting comes on the heels of a contentious mayoral race in which Mamdani, a self-described Democratic Socialist, emerged victorious over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani’s victory speech and campaign rhetoric were critical of Trump, culminating in a challenge to the president from the podium on election night: “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

President Trump responded to Mamdani’s remarks during a Fox News interview, calling the victory speech “very angry,” and specifically described Mamdani’s line — “to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us” — as “a very dangerous statement.”

Trump warned that Mamdani “has to be a little bit respectful of Washington,” noting that he is “the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming for him.” In a separate CBS interview, Trump said it would be “hard” to provide a lot of federal funding to New York under Mamdani’s leadership, arguing that if “you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

Mamdani — who has accused Trump of “authoritarianism,” the “weaponization of justice,” and suggested he bears responsibility for Election Day bomb threats — has nonetheless affirmed he will engage with the White House as part of his mayoral responsibilities.

In a recent interview, he stated that a productive relationship with the president “will be critical to the success” of New York City. He added that he is open to collaboration if it involves addressing shared concerns such as lowering the cost of living and improving food affordability — issues Trump highlighted during his reelection campaign.