The healthcare system is “screwed up for the American people” and it needs to be fixed, Vice President JD Vance said during a discussion with Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Thursday.

Vance noted President Donald Trump met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in the Oval Office prior to the government shutdown to discuss health care. The discussion eventually became serious after some moments of levity with Trump hats, and the two Democrats said they wanted to address the health care problem confronting the American people.

“The president said, ‘Well, absolutely we agree. We want to address the health care problem confronting the American people. In fact, you people screwed it up with Obamacare, the unaffordable Care Act, and now you’re coming to us saying, let’s fix it. Great. Let’s fix it,'” Vance said of what occurred during the meeting.

“I think they were kind of caught off guard, and they’re like, ‘Well, but we want the fix before we before we’re willing to open up the government.’ And the President was like, ‘That’s like, three days from now. You want us to fix American health care, and the next three days?'” Vance recalled, as Trump pointed to the absurdity of the left’s demands.

Instead, Trump suggested they open the government and work together to fix American health care.

“And of course, we know the history. They rejected it. They shut down the government. But I don’t want to get ahead of the President, Matt, because we had a very, very good meeting the Oval Office yesterday. I think that we have a great health care plan com[ing] together. I think that it’s going to get Republican and Democrat support,” Vance predicted.

Vance added the American people currently receive “crap health care” and pay way too much for it.

“You have people who are paying thousands of dollars a month in premiums for a family of four, a family of five, and the access to health care is really low. This system is broken. The Democrats broke it,” he said. “But who cares? We’re going to work together if they’re willing to fix it.”

“And the interesting thing Matt is, you know, people say this, one of the things I love about the president. People come to the President say, no, no, don’t talk about health care. That’s a graveyard for Republicans. Republicans always lose on health care, and the President’s like, I don’t care about the politics of it. This system is screwed up for the American people. We need to fix it. So let’s go and do it. Politics be damned. I love that,” Vance said. “That’s leadership, and that’s exactly what we should want coming from the White House.”

WATCH the event below: