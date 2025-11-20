JD Vance: Some Folks in Congress Want to Return to the Losing Republican Party of 20 Years Ago

WASHINGTON, DC — Vice President JD Vance called out Republicans in Congress who “want to go back to the Republican Party of 20 years ago,” arguing that the old GOP “couldn’t successfully govern the country” at Breitbart News’s Thursday morning policy event.

Speaking with Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle, Vance juxtaposed President Donald Trump’s base built from a “new working-class coalition” to the GOP’s less relatable base in the 1990s.

“I grew up in a working-class family. I was raised by the kind of people who were blue dog Democrats, socially conservative Democrats, in the ’80s and ’90s and have turned hard towards Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” he said. “These are the people who built America’s greatest icons, who built America’s greatest buildings, who drive our food into the grocery store every day.”

“They are the human beings who actually make this country run,” he continued. “I’m proud of them, and I want to keep the Trump coalition together.”

According to Vance, “the Republican coalition of the 1990s was more upscale” than the party’s base today.

“They showed up in midterms. So Republicans tended to do a little bit better in midterm elections in the 1990s than say Republicans do today. And that’s because while these working-class voters are great, they are also people who don’t necessarily show up to vote in the midterms all the time. We’ve got to motivate them. We’ve got to get them out to vote.”

Highlighting the recent Democrat gubernatorial wins in Virginia and New Jersey, Vance pointed out, “When Donald Trump is not on the ballot, you’ve got to give people something to actually believe in, something to be inspired by, to get out there and vote.”

Arguing that voters will not vote for candidates just because they have an “(R)” next to their names, Vance added that this is a problem he sees amongst “allies” in Congress.

“You’ve got to speak to this new working-class coalition,” he said. “And the one worry that I have when I look at so many of our great congressional allies — I do think that some of our folks in Congress want to go back to the Republican Party of 20 years ago.”

The GOP of the ’90s and early 2000s “was a Republican Party that lost and that couldn’t successfully govern the country,” Vance stated.

He concluded his point by reiterating the importance of bringing out voters for the midterms.

“We need to lean into this new coalition, do a better job serving them, and that’s how we get them to show up in these midterm elections — so that we can win not just presidential races, but midterm races too, right?”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.