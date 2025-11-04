Democrat Mikie Sherrill Wins New Jersey Governor’s Race

New Jersey Democrat gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill will be the next governor of New Jersey after defeating her Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli.

The gubernatorial race was called at 9:23 p.m. by the Associated Press (AP). Sherrill received 56.9 percent of the votes, while Ciattarelli received 42.5 percent of the votes.

“New Jersey, it is the honor of my life to earn your trust to become this great state’s 57th Governor,” Sherrill wrote in a post on X. “I promise to listen, lead with courage, and never forget who I serve.”

Sherrill and Ciattarelli were vying to replace current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), who is term-limited.

Recent polling showed the New Jersey governor’s race getting close between Ciattarelli and Sherrill. An AtlasIntel poll conducted between October 25-30, 2025, of 1,639 likely voters in the state found that 50.2 percent of respondents said they would vote for Sherrill, while 49.3 percent said they would vote for Ciattarelli.

An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey conducted between September 22-23, 2025, of 935 somewhat/very likely New Jersey voters found that Ciattarelli and Sherrill were tied with 43 percent of support, while 11 percent were undecided.

Sherrill’s win comes as Politico Pro reported that as of October 3, Sherrill had raised $17.5 million overall, while Ciattarelli raised $16.5 million. While Sherrill was reported to have raised more money, Ciattarelli was reported to have “raised more from in-state donors” compared to his opponent.

Sherrill was also reported to have had $6.5 million on hand, while Ciattarelli allegedly had $4 million “in his coffers,” according to reports from the Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC), according to the outlet.

Over the weekend, former President Barack Obama campaigned for Sherrill and lamented that the nation “and our politics are in a pretty dark place right now,” the New York Post reported.

During the race, the topic of rising energy and electricity prices was an important topic, which both Sherrill and Ciattarelli commented on. Sherrill vowed that as governor, she would “freeze energy rates for a year,” according to the New Jersey Monitor.

The state notably voted for former President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.