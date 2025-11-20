Some division in the Republican Party is the consequence of realignment prompted by President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, Vice President JD Vance said at a Breitbart News policy discussion event in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

“We have a new governing coalition. We have a new political coalition. We have people who didn’t use to vote Republican, and frankly, they have different preferences sometimes on certain issues than maybe the Ronald Reagan or George W. Bush Republican Party did,” Vance told Breitbart Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle.

“I think the Donald Trump party is a fundamentally new phenomenon in American politics. I think that it can govern the country successfully for the next generation,” he continued. “But some of those divisions you talk about are just the natural outgrowth of the fact that we’ve got a lot of working-class voters who frankly don’t care what was Republican orthodoxy 25 years ago.”

Vance said the growing coalition of Republican voters are “pushing the party in a different direction,” which future leaders should embrace as the tent of the political right works together to beat back civilizational threats from the far left.

“I think that debate is natural and normal, and it’s something that we should frankly lean into recognizing that the far left is really the problem we have to confront in this country,” he said.

Vance discussed a host of other topics about the work the second Trump White House has accomplished since retaking office in January, as well as the administration’s goals for both the near term and the next three years of governance.

The event, held in partnership with CGCN and the ALFA Institute, is the latest in a series of talks with members of the Trump administration.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.