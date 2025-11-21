DNC Takes Out $15 Million Loan During Donation Shortfall as Midterms Approach

The Democrat National Committee (DNC) has taken out a huge loan in anticipation of next year’s midterms as the party lacks leadership with nothing to show for shutting down the government.

Politico on Thursday cited a filing with the Federal Election Commission regarding the $15 million loan.

“The national party committee framed the line of credit as an early investment to boost its candidates in New Jersey and Virginia earlier this month, and help build up state parties ahead of next year’s midterms. But the need for a loan still puts the DNC in sharp contrast with its GOP counterpart, the Republican National Committee, which was sitting on $86 million at the end of September,” the outlet said.

Politico noted the organization had taken out loans in the past, “although usually not this early in the cycle or of this magnitude all at once.”

The news comes on the heels of Senate Democrats caving on government funding after a drawn-out shutdown, with Breitbart News adding they received nothing of substance in return.

Over a week into the shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said the Democrat Party is “utterly rudderless” and called out Democrats for playing “costly political games.”

The DNC reportedly spent over $$15 million in 2025 to pay off former Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign expenses. Harris and her running mate, leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), lost to President Donald Trump in 2024.

“Breitbart News reported that while Harris’s presidential campaign raised over $1 billion, in the final week of her campaign, her campaign fell $20 million in debt,” per the Breitbart News article.

In June, DNC Chair Ken Martin was trying to clean up the failing Democrat Party as it grappled with major losses in 2024 and the fact that the committee was strapped for cash.

When it comes to the midterms, President Trump said in August he may recommend holding a Republican National Convention (RNC) prior to the midterm elections and touted how well Republicans were doing, according to Breitbart News.

He wrote in a social media post, “The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS.”

“We have raised far more money than the Democrats, and are having a great time fixing all of the Country-Destroying mistakes made by the Biden Administration, and watching the USA heal and prosper,” the president added.