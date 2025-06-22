Democrat National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin is trying to rally the troops after his party’s major losses in 2024 while grappling with the fact the committee is strapped for cash.

Turmoil and pressure have been growing as some influential leaders within the group have stepped down, the Hill reported on Sunday.

Founder and Executive Director of Defend the Vote Brian Lemek, who is also a Democrat strategist, said, “Ken Martin is stepping into a really difficult situation right now, and I would say he was elected and they handed him a mop and a bucket.”

The news also comes amid reports of infighting within the Democrat Party as it lacks clear leadership. It is also important to note the DNC recently voted to remove gun control activist David Hogg as vice chair, per Breitbart News.

The Hill report painted a picture of the troubles facing the DNC:

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday found 62 percent of Democrats said “party leaders should be replaced.” Forty-nine percent of Democratic respondents said they were “unsatisfied with current leadership,” while 41 percent said they disagreed with the sentiment that they were unsatisfied with leadership.

And most of the coverage surrounding the committee has been dominated by intraparty fighting that has spilled out into the open, something Democratic lawmakers are cognizant of.

Meanwhile, campaign reports show the Republican Party has almost five times the funds Democrats have, CNN reported on Saturday.

“The RNC entered June with about $72.4 million in cash reserves, nearly five times the $15 million stockpiled by the DNC, as the two parties gear up for gubernatorial races this fall and next year’s costly midterm elections for Congress,” the outlet said.

Martin was elected DNC chairman in February, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The article said “Martin has reportedly expressed a desire to see Democrats get ‘back to basics’ and rebuild the Party’s image following the loss of so many working-class voters who have moved over to the political right and President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.”

A month later, the outlet said the DNC’s donor platform, ActBlue, was reportedly in trouble and workers were looking for the exit.

“Republican lawmakers have targeted the organization as a potential money-laundering operation while it faces internal chaos after at least seven senior officials departed, a report claims,” the article said.