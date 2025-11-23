Iuliia Mendel, a former press secretary for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, called for Ukraine to take a proposed peace deal to end the war with Russia.

In a post on X, Mendel expressed that her country is “bleeding out.” Mendel explained that while people who “reflexively oppose every peace proposal” believe they are doing the right thing, it is “proof they have no idea what is actually happening on the front lines.”

“Every subsequent deal for Ukraine will only be worse — because we are losing,” Mendel wrote. “We are losing people, territory, and the economy.”

Mendel continued to accuse the European Union (EU) of having “no real strategy” and “no way to stop fueling Russian budget or support,” among other things. Mendel also noted that the EU has “paid Russia more than €311 billion for energy and goods since February 2022.”

“Arguments that ‘Russia has gained so little land’ sound almost childish when you consider the human cost,” Mendel added. “We have lost more people in three years than some European nations have as the whole population.”

Mendel’s post continued in part:

My country is bleeding out. Many who reflexively oppose every peace proposal believe they are defending Ukraine. With all respect, that is the clearest proof they have no idea what is actually happening on the front lines and inside the country right now. War is not a Hollywood movie. I will never abandon the values that God and democracy both place at the very foundation of human existence: human life is the highest good, and people — living, breathing people — are the ones who must be saved.

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Geneva on Sunday “for discussions on a 28-point plan” to end the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

The plan, which was drafted by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Rubio, had revisions made to it by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

In a press release from the White House, it was revealed that representatives of both Ukraine and the United States had engaged in conversations regarding the proposed peace deal and that the “talks were constructive, focused, and respectful.”

“Both sides agreed the consultations were highly productive,” the press release said. “The discussions showed meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps. They reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace.”