Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Resignation Could Spark Another Shutdown

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) resignation from Congress could handicap Republicans in a critical period during which government funding expires, with dire consequences for the MAGA movement.

Greene announced Friday evening she would resign from Congress on January 5, 2026, with a full year remaining on her term. The surprise news sent Washington spinning over the weekend, projecting repercussions for President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda given Republicans’ razor-thin House majority.

Greene and Trump’s relationship dissolved earlier this year, reportedly after Trump refused to back the divisive Greene in a statewide race for Senate or Governor. Georgia’s 14th Congressional District held by Greene is solidly Republican, and her replacement almost certainly would be Republican.

WATCH — Trump: “I Just Disagreed” with MTG, “She’s a Nice Person”:

But the manner and timeline of her resignation has Washington and Georgia abuzz, questioning her motivations and gaming out the impact.

Georgia law dictates that within ten days of a congressman’s resignation, the state’s governor must call a special election to take place after at least 30 days from his pronouncement. If no candidate wins a majority in the jungle election (during which all candidates run against one another regardless of party), a runoff with the top two vote-getters takes place 28 days later.

By prolonging her election, Greene all but assures her seat will be empty during a period where Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — and the American people dependent on a functioning federal government — may need every vote they can get.

Congress ended the nation’s longest government shutdown in history on November 12 with a continuing resolution that extends most current funding levels through January 30.

If Greene had resigned last week, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) could have immediately called a special election to take place on Tuesday, December 30. That would mean even if there was a runoff 28 days after that, Greene’s replacement could be seated the morning after the January 27 runoff — before the January 30 government funding deadline.

Greene, by prolonging her resignation for a month and a half, removes much of the urgency of scheduling a special election. Georgia political operatives project Kemp to set a date in March.

Additionally, by retaining her government employment until January 5 — through the holiday season when she will be earning her congressional salary for little work — Greene will reportedly hit her 5-year government employment mark, at which point her government pension is vested.

The party margins in the House as well as the special election schedule reveal the trouble ahead for Republicans.

The House breakdown is currently 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — and President Trump — can lose two Republican votes. On December 2, a Republican is projected to win the special election runoff to replace Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), bringing a new 220-213 margin and a 3-vote cushion.

If Greene had remained — or she had resigned in time to allow Kemp to move quickly in scheduling a special election — Trump and Johnson would have a 3-vote cushion (220-213) to pass government funding. But with her gone, and the breakdown at 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats, it will only be two (House measures ending in a tie are defeated). With Rep. Thomas Massie an almost guaranteed no on any spending bill, the cushion for Republicans to pass a government funding bill will be effectively sliced in half, from two votes to one.

Both pieces of legislation to pass the House this year dealing with FY2026 saw additional Republican defections in addition to Massie. In September, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) voted no. And in November, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) voted no in protest of a special carveout the Senate included to allow Senators to sue the federal government over its Arctic Frost surveillance.

WATCH — “We’re Not Going Back”: Vance Rejects Remaining Legacy of Republican Party Before Trump:

The numbers to pass government spending bills could haunt Trump, with Democrats likely relishing any opportunity to damage Trump’s economy in a midterm election year.

Even if Congress manages to keep the government open, Republican hopes of passing legislation immediately dim after the government funding deadline.

On January 31, voters in a special election runoff in Texas will replace deceased Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-TX) in an overwhelmingly Democrat seat — although the Republican cushion will remain at two votes (219-214).

But on April 16, New Jersey is projected to send another Democrat to Washington to replace former Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), who resigned after winning her state’s governor’s race.

With that election, Republicans would hold 219 seats to Democrats’ 215. With two Republican defections resulting in a tie and a defeat, the Republican cushion will be a mere one vote.

Those numbers assume a Republican victory in the Tennessee special election on December 2, although that outcome is not a given. Despite Trump having won the district by over 20 points, Democrats are pumping millions into the race to support Aftyn Behn, although Behn has come under scrutiny for her now-deleted anti-police posts and her bizarre pronouncement of “I hate this city” in reference to Nashville, the population base of the congressional district.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

But its Greene’s resignation that has Republicans fretting about the remainder of this Congress and how a crippled Republican majority could handicap Republicans’ midterm projections.

Democrats are licking their chops to regain the House and take down Trump and the MAGA movement once and for all. By quitting her job, Greene’s role in killing the movement she once belonged to could be more consequential than her five-year career fighting for it.