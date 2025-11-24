Sanctuary State Oregon Gave Driver’s License to Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 8-Year-Old Mora Gerety

The sanctuary state of Oregon gave a driver’s license to an illegal alien now accused of killing 8-year-old Mora Gerety in Boise, Idaho, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirms.

On November 11, police say illegal alien Elvin Elgardo Ramos-Caballero of Honduras killed Mora Gerety in a hit-and-run crash in Boise. On that evening, Ramos-Caballero was taken into ICE custody.

Now, ICE officials reveal that Ramos-Caballero first crossed the southern border in September 2015 and was released into the United States interior by the Obama administration.

When he failed to show up to his immigration court hearing, he was ordered deported in absentia by a federal immigration judge.

Sometime after Ramos-Caballero illegally crossed the border, the sanctuary state of Oregon gave him a driver’s license, ICE officials say.

“Eight-year-old Mora Gerety’s precious life was taken by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country, let alone issued a driver’s license by the sanctuary state of Oregon,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

The statement continued:

Mora Gerety’s classmates, teachers, friends, and our nation will carry this loss forever. We ask every American to lift this family up in prayer and we ask God to grant them the courage as they face the hardest days a family can endure. Decades of open border polices have turned every community into a border town. These policies have deadly consequences. [Emphasis added]

According to ICE officials, Ramos-Caballero had at least two driving incidents in Idaho before the hit-and-run that killed Mora Gerety.

Ramos-Caballero is in ICE custody in El Paso, Texas, local media report.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.