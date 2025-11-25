It is essential to ensure that rideshare drivers speak English, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily discussing his Understanding Basic English Requirements Act, or UBER Act.

When asked about his proposal, Tuberville said it covers any kind of delivery driving, pointing to the importance of doing this for truck drivers as well.

“First of all, we got the CDL done. The big truckers, you know, you got to speak English and read English to drive. You can’t read the signs, you’re going to hurt somebody. And we’ve had many wrecks because of people that Gavin Newsom in California has given — just handed out these truck licenses and kill people. Because those things are weapons, if you don’t know what you’re doing,” he said before detailing the situation with Uber and Lyft.

“We have in a lot of areas in Alabama and in the south, in peak times for beaches and all those things, you’re having an influx of people coming from other countries, and a lot of Muslims. They come in 60-70 of them, live in four or five houses. They pass their visas around to each one of them, and they pass their driver’s license around. They can’t speak English, and they drive Uber and Lyft,” Tuberville said.

“Folks, we got to stop it, because if you can’t communicate with somebody — I’ve had Walmart people delivering to my house … I mean, they’re lost. They can’t read the signs. We have got to protect the citizens of this country, and that’s what this bill is about,” he said.

“If you can’t speak English and take an English driving test, you do not get a driver’s license, and you do not drive people around for Lyft and Uber,” the senator added.

Tuberville also pointed out that many illegal aliens who live in the country are drawn to DoorDash “because it’s the only thing” they can do.

“But it, again, it takes away from people in this country that are citizens, that can make a living, and, you know … they make pennies on the dollar, and these people love it, this cheap labor. But that’s part of our problem with immigration in this country,” he said.

