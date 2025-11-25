Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged travelers to practice “civility” and “dress a little better” in airports and on planes as what officials predict will be the busiest recorded Thanksgiving travel week begins.

Speaking with reporters at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, Duffy warned of “packed airports” and long Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lines ahead of the holiday:

“But, I think we have to think about ‘How do we do a better job?” he suggested. “…Maybe we should say please and thank you to our pilots and to our flight attendants.”

Duffy suggested that passengers dressing a little better would encourage better behavior.

“I think–I call this just maybe dressing with some respect,” he said. “You know, whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave all a little better.”

“Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport,” he added. “I think that’s positive.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which falls under Duffy’s Department of Transportation (DOT), announced last week that they expect this Thanksgiving travel period to be the busiest in 15 years.

Tuesday is supposed to be the “peak” travel day, with more than 52,000 flights.

The secretary’s comments echoed a similar sentiment he shared in the DOT’s new “Golden Age of Travel” campaign, which published a video decrying bad behavior and promoting respect in airports and planes:

Since 2019, the FAA has recorded a 400-percent increase of in-flight outbursts “ranging from disruptive behavior to outright violence ,” officials said in last week’s Golden Age of Travel news release.

The campaign, along with “building an all-new air traffic control system, surging air traffic control hiring, and making travel more family friendly,” is aimed at bringing the American travel experience back to its glory days, the DOT said.

Left-wing commentators reacted poorly to the DOT’s video, with The View‘s Sunny Hostin saying she misses former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “so much.”

In its reporting on the campaign, the New York Times lambasted Duffy’s DOT for “roll[ing] back passenger protections and regulations geared toward making airlines accountable for improving customer service.”

The department shot back at claims that it is not doing enough to improve travel, with spokesperson Danna Almeida highlighting the DOT’s other important projects in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

“The Trump Administration is taking an all-encompassing approach to revitalize travel for American families,” she said. “Secretary Duffy is committed to ushering in the Golden Age of Travel. He’s already secured $12.5 billion through President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill to upgrade our air traffic control systems’ telecoms, radio, radar, voice switches, and more.”

Calling the aforementioned $12.5 billion a “critical down payment” to update the “completely antiquated” transportation system, Almeida went on to blast the Biden administration and Buttigieg for “totally ignoring” air traffic controller staffing shortages that Duffy has since tackled.

The starting salaries of air traffic controllers have been increased by 30 percent, and the FAA’s hiring process has been “fast-tracked” while maintaining the “highest level of safety standards,” the spokesperson continued.

“Under the Secretary’s leadership, USDOT surpassed its air traffic control hiring goals for the fiscal year months ahead of schedule,” she noted, before reiterating that improved infrastructure goes hand-in-hand with the Golden Age of Travel:

The Secretary is working to improve our aviation infrastructure. His civility campaign intends to bring the American people into the process and encourage the public to do their part to bring about the Golden Age of Travel. As the Secretary has said, small gestures, such as sharing a please or thank you with airport gate agents and flight attendants, or helping a fellow passenger with their heavy luggage, goes a long way in making what could be a stressful travel day more enjoyable for everyone. A positive attitude is appreciated at any altitude.

Comments from the public poured in on social media when Fox News’s Trace Gallagher asked if travellers were “on board” with Duffy’s suggestion to ditch pajamas on flights, or if they will be “sticking with sweatpants?”

“I would love that,” wrote one X user. “When I was a kid the flying was the best part of the vacation. It was a special experience. I miss it.”

Another wrote, “I have always dressed nicely when I go to the airport. I don’t understand why some people think it’s OK to wear pajamas everywhere – it is not.”

“I’m with the Sec,” said another commenter. “Unless the plane is flying to Walmart, nix the PJ’s and sweats and opt for a spiffier look. Tuxes and ball gowns aren’t necessary but take a little pride in your appearance.”

