Trump Says ‘Tremendous Progress’ Being Made to Resolve Ukraine War

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that “tremendous progress” has been made in the past week on efforts to wind down the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump touted the development in a Truth Social post on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the annual turkey pardon.

“Over the past week, my team has made tremendous progress with respect to ending the War between Russia and Ukraine (A War that would have NEVER started if I were President!). Last month 25,000 soldiers died,” he said.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll met with Ukrainian officials in Geneva, where an updated version of Trump’s 28-point peace plan was drafted.

“The original 28-Point Peace Plan, which was drafted by the United States, has been fine-tuned, with additional input from both sides, and there are only a few remaining points of disagreement,” Trump wrote Tuesday.

Now, Witkoff is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Driscoll is set to meet with Ukrainians.

“In the hopes of finalizing this Peace Plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow and, at the same time, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians,” Trump said.

“I will be briefed on all progress made, along with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles,” he added.

Trump said he would meet with the leaders of both countries once the war is settled or an agreement is near finalization.

“I look forward to hopefully meeting with President Zelenskyy and President Putin soon, but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages,” he said.

“Thank you for your attention to this very important matter, and let’s all hope that PEACE can be accomplished AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!” he concluded.