A majority of likely voters under the age of 40 say they want to see a “democratic socialist” win the next presidential election, a recent Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The survey asked respondents – likely voters under the age of 40 – “The next presidential election is in 2028. Would you like to see a democratic socialist candidate win the 2028 presidential election?”

Across the board, 51 percent said “yes,” they would like to see a democratic socialist win the 2028 presidential election. Only 32 percent said “no,” and 17 percent remain unsure.

Predictably, opinions are sharply divided on party lines. Eighty-two percent of Democrats under 40 said they would like to see a democratic socialist win the 2028 presidential election, compared to eight percent who said no and nine percent who remain unsure.

On the flip side, 65 percent of Republicans under 40 said they do not want to see that, compared to 24 percent who do and 11 percent who remain unsure.

Independents are pretty divided, as 37 percent said they would like a democratic socialist to win the 2028 presidential election, followed by 32 percent who remain unsure and 31 percent who said no.

When asked who has influenced them the most to support democratic socialism, over a quarter of respondents, 27 percent, said it was a parent, followed by 17 percent who said online videos or podcasts, ten percent who said books, and seven percent who said a grandparent. Six percent attributed that support to print or digital news publications, five percent to television shows, five percent to a church leader, and four percent to a teacher in college or high school.

A plurality of Democrats and Republicans who support democratic socialism attributed the influence to their parents, while the highest percentage of independents, 18 percent, said books.

The survey of 1,496 U.S. likely voters between the ages of 18-39 was conducted on October 31-November 2, 2025, and it has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

The survey follows the rise of Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect in New York City, who has pushed radial ideas including city-owned grocery stores. He has also suggested that “mental health experts” should respond to crimes rather than police.

It also comes as Democrat infighting becomes more prominent as seen during the Democrat government shutdown, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) trying to appease the far-left base of his party.