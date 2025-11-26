Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) received criticism in response to his social media post expressing he was “thinking of the families” of the two West Virginia National Guardsmen who were shot in Washington, D.C.

In response to a now-deleted post from the Associated Press, Kelly called the shooting “horrific” and thanked the first responders for bring a “suspect into custody.” Kelly’s post came after he and several other Democrats released a video encouraging military members to disobey President Donald Trump’s orders.

Kelly’s post also came after three, including two National Guardsmen, were shot in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

“This is horrific,” Kelly wrote. “I’m thinking of the families of these two National Guard members who lost their lives while serving the day before Thanksgiving. Thank you to the first responders who’ve brought a suspect into custody.”

In a press release from November 13, it was revealed that Kelly, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) introduced the “No Troops in Our Streets Act” as part of an effort to “apply limits on the Trump administration’s ability to deploy the National Guard into American communities.”

“Democrats and liberal pundits have been claiming the trumps deployment order is illegal since they were deployed,” podcaster Tim Pool wrote in a post. “Then yall went out and said ‘you must defy illegal orders.’ These guardsmen were targeted.”

“You told people to disobey the President,” Kenny Cody, the opinion editor for Human Events said. “You’ve got blood on your hands, Mark.”

“Resign in disgrace,” conservative journalist and political commentator Jack Posobiec wrote in a post.

“Maybe you shouldn’t have made a video falsely implying that the President is giving unlawful orders to the military (he’s not) and encouraging people to resist,” former Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters wrote in a post on X.

Slotkin also issued a statement on X regarding the shooting in Washington, D.C., stating that she was “sending prayers and strength to the friends, families and fellow guardsmen of the two West Virginians who were shot.”