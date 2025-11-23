The group of Democrat lawmakers who told military members to disobey orders should be locked up, President Donald Trump proposed Saturday.

Trump made his statements after those lawmakers, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), were featured in a video on Tuesday urging troops to ignore orders in the clip that said “Don’t give up the ship,” per Fox News.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said, “THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, NOT ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN THAT WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK. IT WASN’T, AND NEVER WILL BE! IT WAS SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND SEDITION IS A MAJOR CRIME. THERE CAN BE NO OTHER INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THEY SAID!”

In a subsequent post, the president wrote, “MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE THAT THE DEMOCRAT TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS, AS PRESIDENT, HAVE COMMITTED A CRIME OF SERIOUS PROPORTION!”

Watch the Democrats’ video here:

During an interview after the video of the Democrats was posted online, a senior advisor to Trump, Stephen Miller, said it was insurrection. “It’s a general call for rebellion from the CIA and the armed services of the United States, by Democrat lawmakers.”

Miller added, “We have seen the Democratic Party nurse the flames of violence and insurrection against the federal government for the last ten months. When you see this continuous campaign of violence against ICE officers and Border Patrol agents, when you see Democrat sanctuary politicians and Democrat sanctuary governors side with the rioters, side with the assaulters over federal law enforcement, and that spills even into juries and grand juries. When you see Democrat jurors engage in nullification to let off violent attackers who are engaging in physical violence, physical assault against federal officers, this is a dangerous moment.”

Former CIA operations officer and host of the “The Wright Report” podcast, Bryan Dean Wright, recently argued Slotkin intentionally sparked a firestorm with what he described as a “propaganda” clip, per Breitbart News.

He said Slotkin “knew what she was doing when she put that together,” adding that “As a former CIA operations officer, my job was to go out in the field and collect the intel, conduct the operation. Her job as an analyst was to figure out whether or not things like propaganda operations were successful, if they were effective.”

Per the Fox article, the president initially responded to the clip stating that seditious behavior was punishable by death, but the White House and Trump later said he did not wish to execute those lawmakers.