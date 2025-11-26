A pair of brothers, one of whom is an assistant principal at a Virginia high school, are accused of plotting to murder Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials reveal.

On November 19, law enforcement officers arrested John Wilson Bennett and Mark Booth Bennett, both American citizens, and charged the brothers with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.

According to DHS officials, the Virginia Beach Police Department launched an investigation into the Bennett brothers on November 17 after an off-duty officer in Norfolk, Virginia, overheard them discussing plans to allegedly “kill police officers and ICE agents.”

Mark Bennett, in particular, allegedly discussed plans to meet with other anti-ICE activists in Las Vegas, Nevada, with whom he would purchase firearms. The plot allegedly involved using firearms with explosive rounds to kill as many agents as possible.

“It’s chilling that a human being, much less a child educator, would plot to ambush and kill ICE law enforcement officers — offering such specifics as to getting a high caliber rifle that would pierce law enforcement’s bulletproof vests,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said:

Thanks to Homeland Security Investigations and our partners, these men are behind bars. Our officers are facing a more than 1,150% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members. From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families. [Emphasis added]

Mark Bennett was arrested at the Norfolk International Airport, where he was scheduled to fly to Las Vegas. John Bennett was arrested in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he has served as the Assistant Principal of Kempsville High School since 2009.

The brothers’ court hearings are scheduled at a later date.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.