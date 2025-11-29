Exclusive — Sen. Markwayne Mullin: Democrat Pushing Military Disobedience Admitted There Were No Illegal Orders

One of the six Democrat senators pushing the military not to follow President Trump’s orders, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), admitted that Trump did not even issue illegal orders, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) emphasized during Breitbart News Saturday’s Thanksgiving weekend special.

Slotkin, along with five others, launched an effort to try to encourage people in our military not to follow orders from the president, arguing that some of the orders were illegal. Yet, Slotkin later admitted that Trump has never given an illegal order.

“I think the most important thing you pointed out there is that she admitted that President Trump has never — or Secretary Hegseth, or anyone from his administration has ever given out an illegal order. Not one single Democrat can say or name a single illegal order,” Mullin said, concluding that these Democrats were simply trying to “undermine the commander-in-chief.”

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) — who is being investigated by the Pentagon — should be investigated for it “because you’re deliberately sowing doubt and you’re deliberately trying to undermine the commander-in-chief…” he said.

“We’re seeing morale in the military at the highest it’s been in decades, and you have these six — because of their hatred towards the commander-in-chief, goes out there and tries to undermine our president and sow dissent inside our men and women in uniform for no other reason, but for political reasons,” Mullin continued.

When asked what can be done on this front, Mullin added that these Democrats also told these members of the military that “we have your back if you do” resist Trump’s orders.

“What do you do in that situation now that they find themselves… in hot water? What Congress needs to do is one, we also should open an investigation, because all these individuals, all six, regardless if you served in the military, or you served for an intelligent agency, or you didn’t serve at all, you should still be held at the same standard as anybody,” the senator said.

“Whatever it is, all of us, congressman, regardless, you’re a representative or a senator, should all be held the same level. So I think there should be a full investigation, not just from the Department of War, but also from our side too. And at the very least, you should they should be censored. They should have to have a public apology over because they went too far. But then you got to, you got to realize that they did this for political gain. They did it… because this is what their base believes in their base,” he said, adding that the Democrat base “wants them to undermine President Trump because of their hatred for them.”

“But this is also the Democrat base that has the lowest approval rating since the Democrat Party was conceived,” he said, later adding, “The point is, is that we could go after them, which we should, because we have to, but it’s going to, politically, it’s probably going to help them with their base, but publicly they should have to issue an apology. And now, and I support 100 percent what Hegseth is doing with Mark Kelly. And I think it should go farther,” he added.

