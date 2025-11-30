Argentine President Javier Milei formally launched the “Isaac Accords,” declaring Argentina would serve as a “pioneer” with the United States in advancing a new regional framework to expand political, economic, and cultural cooperation with Israel.

The announcement followed a meeting in Buenos Aires late last week between Milei and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who is on a regional tour to reinforce diplomatic ties and coordinate joint projects across Latin America.

Milei said the accords, modeled on the Abraham Accords, aim to “deepen ties between Israel and Latin America,” strengthen cooperation in “national strategic sectors,” and solidify long-term diplomatic partnerships.

Sa’ar praised Milei in a message posted on X on Thursday, calling his election “a double miracle, for Argentina and for the Jewish people.” He described the president’s affinity for Judaism and Israel as “sincere, powerful, and moving,” recounting that before their meeting he recited the traditional Shehecheyanu blessing — a Jewish prayer of gratitude recited during new or significant moments — while placing a kippah on his head, prompting Milei to put on the kippah he keeps in his office. “He immediately placed on his own head the kippah,” Sa’ar wrote.

Argentine officials said the first phase of the Isaac Accords will focus on Uruguay, Panama, and Costa Rica, where preliminary discussions are already underway on cooperation in technology, security, and economic development. Diplomats involved in the talks said the framework is intended to translate political alignment into structured regional programs.

The two also discussed Argentina’s plan to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem. Sa’ar wrote that they reviewed the move “in detail,” including preparations for a celebratory event expected in the spring. As they parted, he said Milei smiled and told him: “See you soon in Jerusalem.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Milei in a message posted Saturday, writing that the president’s “moral clarity, vision and courage herald a new era of common sense, mutual interests and values between Israel & Latin America.” Netanyahu added that “together, and in tandem with U.S. leadership under President Trump,” the Isaac Accords could elevate bilateral relations “to new heights.”

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno will travel to Israel in February to advance the operational structure of the accords, with Ambassador Axel Wahnish coordinating local implementation and outreach to regional partners.

Milei, who has said he intends to convert to Judaism once he leaves office, has significantly reshaped Argentina’s posture toward Israel since taking power. Speaking at an event marking 90 years of the Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas, Sa’ar thanked Milei for what he called the president’s “courageous and forceful” support for Israel. Milei echoed the sentiment, saying “the free world must rise against the threats to freedom that seek to reinstate themselves.”