Elegance Returns: Melania Shares Classy ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is’ White House Christmas Decor

First Lady Melania Trump on Monday shared this year’s White House Christmas decor, as many say the Trump White House is bringing elegance back to Christmas with this year’s theme.

She shared this year’s theme on social media, “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” describing it as “AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS.”

“This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities,” she added, sharing a video showcasing the decorations, which includes the Red Room decorated in the theme “Fostering the Future,” the East Room decorated to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, the Green Room celebrating “Family Fun,” and more.

According to reports, the White House is decked out with over 25,000 feet of ribbon, over 2,000 strands of lights, and 51 trees.

“What an impressive upgrade over the last 4 years,” one X user wrote.

“I’ve been looking forward to seeing this since 2020. Just absolutely beautiful, Melania! Thank you for bringing class and beauty back to the White House,” another said, as similar comments rolled in.

This year’s look at the White House has many comparing it to the Biden White House’s literal circus decor in 2023.

“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy!” former First Lady Jill Biden wrote at the time, sharing a video of over-the-top dancers and costumes prancing around the White House.

As Breitbart News’s John Nolte documented:

Everything about that video is gross, including the use of our tax dollars. Oh, I’m sure we’ll be told there’s some White House Holiday Fund for private donors looking to wash their sex-trafficking money, but it’s still gross, especially the performances. The dancers (a term I’m using somewhat irresponsibly) are not celebrating the season. They are celebrating themselves. … “For those who are investigating or have questions about white privilege, systemic racism, white fragility, and anti-racism for the very first time,” the Dorrance Dance website helpfully instructs, “antiracismforbeginners.com answers all the basic questions in a very straightforward way.” There are also links to critically acclaimed “anti-racism” books and movies, most of which would not be critically acclaimed without a white-guilt thumb on the scale of affirmative action — you know, like the Dorrance Dance troupe itself.

It should also be noted that last year’s holiday message from Jill Biden came one day after her husband announced he was pardoning their criminal son, Hunter.