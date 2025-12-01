The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) broke a record in screening the highest number of individuals ever on Sunday, November 30, the federal agency revealed on Monday.

“BREAKING NEWS: Yesterday, TSA screened about 3,133,924 individuals, the highest number ever in TSA’s history, bringing our Top 10 busiest days all above 3M,” TSA revealed, sharing a chart showing the highest screening days ever documented.

The second highest screening day was June 22, 2025, with 3,096,797 individuals being screened, followed by 3,088,836 screened December 1, 2024, 3,043,973 screened July 20, 2025, and 3,041,954 screened July 6, 2025.

Notably, eight of the ten busiest screening days recorded in TSA history occurred this year alone. The two remaining were last year, in 2024.

The new record came just ahead of Democrats finally caving and agreeing to reopen the government after triggering the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Many worried that they would not come to an agreement before the busy Thanksgiving holiday, but President Donald Trump signed legislation to reopen the government on Wednesday, November 12, ending the 43-day Democrat shutdown.

Prior to the Thanksgiving travel period — which AAA estimated to involve 82 million travelers, 6.07 million via air alone — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy offered some advice, urging travelers to practice “civility” and “dress a little better” at airports.

“But, I think we have to think about ‘How do we do a better job?” he Duffy told reporters at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport. “Maybe we should say please and thank you to our pilots and to our flight attendants.”

“I think — I call this just maybe dressing with some respect,” he continued. “You know, whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave all a little better.”

“Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport,” he added. “I think that’s positive.”

His suggestions came as the FAA predicted the busiest travel period in well over a decade, identifying November 25 as a peak travel day with over 52,000 flights.