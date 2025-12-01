Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Monday, December 1.

Leavitt will brief the press and field questions after an eventful Thanksgiving holiday week.

Following the shooting of two National Guard members last Wednesday, President Trump announced he would be suspending immigration from “third-world countries” and suggested removing Rep. Ilhan Omar over allegations of immigration fraud.

Meanwhile the Washington Post published an anonymously sourced story on Friday claiming that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered a second strike on survivors of an attack on a cartel drug boat, following Democrat lawmakers calling for members of the military to refuse “unlawful orders” from the Trump administration.