President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Democrats are conning Americans with the term “affordability” after they sent the price of goods rocketing with historically high inflation under former President Joe Biden.

During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting — his ninth since he returned to office — Trump said that Democrats have developed a “fake narrative” around affordability

“I inherited the worst inflation in history. There was no affordability. Nobody could afford anything. The prices were massively high,” he said before acknowledging Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rolins and her work to bring prices down.

Eggs notably increased in price by 147 percent from the start of the Biden administration through July 2024. Trump noted in November that he had dropped the price of eggs by 85 per cent since March.

“The word affordability is a con job by the Democrats,” he added, noting that prices of a certain key goods are actually lower than they were under Biden.

He pointed to gasoline as one example. According to AAA, Prices are averaging $2.40 to $2.66 per gallon in 11 states. The national average is at $2.98 as of Tuesday, compared to the all-time high $5.01 for a gallon of regular unleaded reached under the Biden administration in June 2022.

“We’re going to be, I think, at $2.00 a gallon,” Trump said. “We could even crack that at some point. I’d love to do it, and we could do it more easily if we weren’t building up the strategic national reserves, which Biden emptied out before the election so they could try and get elected.”

“Electricity is coming down, and when that comes down, everything comes down,” he said.

The president highlighted the historic inflation reached under the Biden administration. The Biden administration signed into law costly bills passed by the then-Democrat-led House and Senate, including the so-called Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

“But the word affordability is a Democrat scam. They say it, and then they go on to the next subject, and everyone thinks, ‘Oh, they had lower prices.’ No, they had the worst inflation in the history of our country,” he said.

Trump said the inflation caused by Biden and Democratic lawmakers was the worst in U.S. history, while others say it was the highest since the Carter administration.

He added that his administration has stopped runaway inflation, although “there is still more to do.”

“There’s always more to do, but we have it down to a very good level,” he said. “It’s going to go down a little bit further. You want to have a little tiny bit of inflation; otherwise, that’s not good either. Then you have a thing called deflation, and deflation can be worse than inflation.”

Vice President JD Vance added later in the Cabinet meeting that “it is absurd that democrats talk about an affordability crisis that they created.”

“Under the Biden administration, the average American family lost over $3,000 of household income, and under the first 10 months of this Trump administration, they have gained over $1,000 of household income,” Vance said.

“What that says very clearly is that we are fixing the problem that Joe Biden and the Democrats created in the last administration,” he continued.