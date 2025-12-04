A group of 18 Republican lawmakers have signed a letter blasting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for allowing foreigners to illegally obtain commercial driver licenses (CDLs) under his watch and demanding the revocation of such unlawfully issued CDLs.

The letter, led by Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN), began by telling Walz that his state “has the entire nation in shock and disbelief over the record level of fraud and mismanagement of taxpayer money that has occurred under your leadership.”

A recent audit by the Department of Transportation (DOT) found that a third of Minnesota’s non-domiciled CDLs — a license that non-citizens can obtain if they are authorized to work in the U.S. — were issued illegally.

The state was given 30 days to come into compliance and revoke the licenses, or risk losing up to $30.4 million in federal highway funding, a Wednesday department press release stated.

The letter went on to highlight Walz’s other scandals that came out before the latest CDL revelations, including a U.S. Treasury Department investigation into whether Walz and the Biden administration oversaw tax dollars being “diverted” to the Somali terrorist organization Al-Shabaab due to “feckless mismanagement.”

Quill – Letter #L31052 – Letter to Governor Walz – Illegal CDLs – Version #4!12!04-2025 @ 10-22 AM by jmanship

Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent’s launched the probe after the City Journal reported that “federal counterterrorism sources” confirmed that “millions of dollars in stolen funds have been sent back to Somalia” and landed “in the hands” of the terror group.

“Even after all of this, you don’t appear the least bit concerned… You have been asked what specific actions have been taken to end this extraordinary and unprecedented abuse and fraud. To date, you have not sent a single response, and the landscape of fraud continues to widen,” the congresspeople wrote. “This can only be acknowledged as negligence or complete incompetence by you and your administration. Regardless, you have embarrassed the state of Minnesota and, worse yet, allowed waste, fraud, and abuse on the grandest scale.”

The DOT’s audit found that the state gave non-domiciled CDLs to drivers whose lawful presence in the U.S. had expired, whose lawful presence in the U.S. had not been verified, and who were prohibited from obtaining such a license in the first place.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Administrator Derek D. Barrs, who oversaw the review, said, “Minnesota is openly and blatantly defying our rules, plain and simple.”

“Not only is your administration acting in a way that is incongruent with federal orders and rules and jeopardizing funding for important Minnesota infrastructure projects, but you are knowingly putting Minnesotans and other Americans in harm’s way,” the members continued in their letter. “This is unacceptable and dangerous.”

“Governor Walz, the nation is watching. We demand that you put Minnesotans – and Americans – their tax dollars, their social services, and most importantly, their safety, first. Revoke these illegally issued CDLs immediately and comply with the law.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Stauber said, “First, it was the rampant fraud schemes like Feeding Our Future and Housing Stabilization Services, where billions in taxpayer dollars were siphoned off, some even making its way to terrorists. Now, this administration is actively compromising the safety [of] drivers on our roads. This waste, fraud, and abuse must come to an end. Minnesotans and the American people deserve better.”

The letter was also signed by Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN); and Reps. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Brad Finstad (R-MN), David J. Taylor (R-OH), Addison P. McDowell (R-NC), David Rouzer (R-NC), Troy E. Nehls (R-TX), Julie Fedorchak (R-ND), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Mariannette J. Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Mary E. Miller (R-IL), Mike Collins (R-GA), Jefferson Van Drew (R-NJ), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

Emmer also provided an exclusive statement calling out Walz.

“Another day, another Tim Walz failure. And once again, law-abiding Minnesotans are the ones forced to pay the price. Thankfully, the Trump administration is committed to holding Walz’s feet to the fire for his inexcusable negligence, as are we,” the Majority Whip said.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.