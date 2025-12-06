Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis commended President Donald Trump for leading the world into a “more peaceful and prosperous future,” making the remarks during an interview with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle at the Doha Forum.

During the event, taking place in Doha, Qatar, Boyle asked Gerapetritis about Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s correct prediction that the European Union and United States would reach a mutually beneficial, win-win trade deal.

“Your thoughts, you know, looking back on those historic moments about the U.S.-EU relations and Greece’s role in predicting this?” Boyle asked.

“I have to tell you that the Prime Minister is very good at foresighting … at a very early stage, he recognized the driving force that the new American leadership would bring to Europe and to the world,” Gerapetritis began, explaining that President Donald Trump’s leadership has ushered in what he described as “a different model of governance…”

This, he said, fundamentally helped countries – particularly across Europe – urging them to revisit their “fundamentals” across the region.

“And I think in some ways it assisted us in order to revisit our fundamentals in Europe, to think how we could be more autonomous, how we could strive into a more thorough policy of economy, how to develop a fair balancing towards the United States. And at the end of the day, this is mutually beneficial, as you say,” he said.

“And to be honest, in the last ten months in Europe, we have changed the way we’re thinking about things. And the interaction with NATO – NATO is also, is also very important to start with. I would say that now there is a different conception about the defense capabilities of Europe. We have developed two major programs maps, which is rearm Europe … in order to enhance our defense capabilities and to be able to develop those capabilities in a form that would deter any potential – aggression,” Gerapetritis continued, before going back to the issue of trade and what the changes spurred by Trump have meant to the world.

“And the truth is that now when it comes to trade – because trade and defense, I think, go hand in hand – I think trade, we have found a very functional formula that is mutual, mutually beneficial, and I think we can work out things,” he continued, explaining that Prime Minister Mitsotakis is “very focused on how to further develop both EU-U.S. relationship, but also U.S.-Greek relationship.” He said that relationship is now at its “highest level” and concluded this is a historic time before lauding President Trump.

“We have to commend on the efforts of the new American administration to actually lead the world towards a more peaceful and prosperous future,” he added.