Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) will get “pummeled” in her Senate race due to her “progressive socialist agenda,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said ahead of the Democrat formally announcing her Senate bid.

Crockett will formally announce her bid on Monday after hinting for weeks that she would jump into the race. Notably, prior to her formal announcement, former Rep. Collin Allred (D) backed out of the Senate race, announcing that he would instead run for Texas’s congressional seat in District 33.

“In the past few days, I’ve come to believe that a bruising Senate Democratic primary and runoff would prevent the Democratic Party from going into this critical election unified against the danger posed to our communities and our Constitution by Donald Trump and one of his Republican bootlickers Paxton, Cornyn, or Hunt,” Allred said in a statement.

Hours later, Crockett filed paperwork to run ahead of the deadline, making it official.

The day prior, anticipating her run, Abbott said, “Jasmine Crockett about to learn the hard way that most Texans are very different from her district, her base & her values.”

“She’ll be pummeled for her progressive socialist agenda & get crushed by the Republican nominee for Senate,” he predicted. “The Texas political cemetery is filled with blow hards like her who have no idea what it’s like to run statewide.”

“Looking forward to watching the circus — and KEEPING the US Senate seat red,” he added. “On the bright side for her, maybe she’ll end up with a job on The View.”

Crockett has publicly beefed with the Lone Star State governor before, triggering controversy after referring to the paralyzed governor as “Governor Hot Wheels” during a speech at the 2025 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there,” she said of Abbott.

“Come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, Honey, so, um, so, yes. Yes, yes, yes. Right, ok,” she continued. “All right, I’m gonna move on. I’m gonna move on because I got other people that’s also hot in these streets. Um, all right, I gotta make sure I got through all my thank yous, because we about to go off script.”

She later defended her remark, bizarrely asserting that it was about deportations — not the governor’s disability.

“I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition — I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” Crockett wrote on X. “Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘hot a– Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies.”

There was no indication during her original remarks that she was talking about deportations.