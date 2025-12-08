The Democrat Party’s 2024 Senate nominee in Texas, former Rep. Colin Allred, has formally dropped his bid for Senate on the same day that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is expected to announce if she will run for the seat.

Instead, Allred announced he will be running for a seat in Texas’s new 33th Congressional District.

“In the past few days, I’ve come to believe that a bruising Senate Democratic primary and runoff would prevent the Democratic Party from going into this critical election unified against the danger posed to our communities and our Constitution by Donald Trump and one of his Republican bootlickers Paxton, Cornyn, or Hunt,” Allred said in a statement, assuring that he is “nowhere near done” serving his community and therefore running for a congressional seat instead.

He claimed that the 33rd district was “racially gerrymandered by Trump and in effort to further rig our democracy” but said it is “also the community where I get up attending public school and watching my mom struggle to pay for our groceries.”

“I’m humbly asking to return to Congress — to keep fighting so that kids who are growing up all across the 33rd district can get the same chances as I did,” he later added.

His announcement happens to fall on the same day that radical leftist and Trump critic Jasmine Crockett is expected to announce if she is running for Senate in Texas.

When asked about a potential Senate bid last week, Crockett — who said that President Donald Trump is “more corrupt and more criminal than any other president than we’ve had” — said she was “closer to yes than I am no” in running to attempt to take Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) seat.

“The data says that I can win,” she told MS NOW.

“Here is the deal, though — data is only one part of the equation. You have to be able to execute. The state is 30 million people; it’s a $100 million race,” she explained.

“So, it’s more so logistical than anything at this point in time,” Crockett continued, stating that she is the leading candidate for “black and brown folk” who showed up for Democrats during the November elections in New Jersey and Virginia.

“So it does make it to where I am very formidable, regardless of kind of what people want to put out into the atmosphere,” she added.

Crockett, who also concluded that supporters of the president are in a “cult,” has also said that polling suggests she could win the Senate seat in the Lone Star State.