A woke Vermont school district hoisted a Somali flag on Friday, as Democrats around the country defend Somali migrants amid President Trump’s immigration crackdown and a growing fraud scandal in Minnesota’s Somali community.

“We are raising the Somali flag this week in honor of our Somali youth and families in Winooski and Vermont,” the Winooski School District posted to Facebook. “On Monday, we will be gathering to celebrate together and to learn more about our civil rights.”

The Winooski School District told OutKick the Somali flag was raised on one of its three flagpoles. The American flag is on the highest mast, in accordance with the United States Flag Code, and the Vermont state flag is on the second mast, the district said. The Somali flag was raised on the third mast, which the district said is “for affinity groups.”

The school district’s website was unavailable as of 2:00 p.m. on Monday. The district instead put up a temporary page saying its website is “currently removed from public view” as the district works to “address and mitigate an unprecedented volume of illegitimate traffic targeting our services.”

“Please check back shortly. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to ensure a safe and stable environment for our community,” the temporary page reads.

The City of Winooski made headlines two years ago after becoming the second city in the United States with an all-LGBTQ+ city council, according to the OutKick report.

The school district is also rallying against ICE over the detention of a second-grader who was picked up with his mother over Thanksgiving in Texas.

“Our district will protect and fight for our students regardless of their status or the actions of their parents,” Superintendent Wilmar Chavarria said in a post to Facebook on Saturday. “All children should sleep in their own beds and wake up early Monday to get to class. I thank the people of conscience in Vermont who join us in this plea.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.