Report: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Files Paperwork to Run for U.S. Senate

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has filed paperwork to enter the Democrat primary for the United States Senate hours after former Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) dropped out of the race.

Just ahead of the state’s 6:00 p.m. Monday deadline for candidates to officially enter their paperwork ahead of the March 3 primary, a source told CBS News Texas that Crockett has completed her filing and is set to announce her campaign later in the day.

Instead of running for the Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Allred declared that he will be running for a seat in Texas’s new 33rd Congressional District, Breitbart News reported.

Crockett stated last week that she was “closer to yes than I am no” on running for Cornyn’s seat, arguing that a coalition of “black and brown voters” would help her win.

She is slated to face Texas state Rep. James Talarico in the Democrat primary, with a late October poll from the University of Houston and Texas State University showing her beating him by six points.

The Republican primary contenders include Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), with a recent poll showing Paxton leading the three-way race by a five-point margin:

With Crockett running for Senate, the 30th Congressional District she has represented since 2023 will be up for grabs. A source familiar with the situation told CBS News Texas last week that Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) will run in the newly redrawn district.

“Jasmine Crockett’s shenanigans are an embarrassment to Texas. Everything’s bigger in Texas — except her ability to win this race,” Republican National Committee (RNC) spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“Jasmine Crockett leading her primary is the latest sign that the Democrat Party is being run by radical leftists,” said a spokesperson from the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC), which is backing Cornyn. “Crockett said herself no Texas Democrat is beating John Cornyn, and the threat of her in the U.S. Senate makes it clearer now than ever that Cornyn is the only conservative who will keep Texas red and safeguard President Trump’s Senate Majority.”

